National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.13.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,084. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

