National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

