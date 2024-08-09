Nano Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $115.38 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,310.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.46 or 0.00575534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00099072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00256192 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00036508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

