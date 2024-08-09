Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
