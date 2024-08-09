Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 245,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

