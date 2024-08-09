Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,117 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,620,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.47. 92,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,159. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.38 and a one year high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.71. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,099,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morningstar by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $85,814,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

