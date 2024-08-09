Morgan Stanley Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $3.50

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,739. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.