Morgan Stanley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $61.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $63,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

