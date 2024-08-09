MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 552,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,577. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

