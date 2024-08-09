Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 7.3%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.95. 177,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 301,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

