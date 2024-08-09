Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,190. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

