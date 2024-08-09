Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
Shares of MDV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 14,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.68%.
Insider Activity at Modiv Industrial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modiv Industrial
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.