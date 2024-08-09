Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of MDV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 14,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.68%.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 653,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,923.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

