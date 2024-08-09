MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $109.97, but opened at $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 22,311 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

