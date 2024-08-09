Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.