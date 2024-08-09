MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,351.99 and last traded at $1,351.00. Approximately 543,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,764,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,309.00.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

