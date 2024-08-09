Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MU traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,315,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,408,250. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.