Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $96.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.42.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 272,465 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

