MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.
MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFA
MFA Financial Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,940,000 after buying an additional 5,411,692 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.