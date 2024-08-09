MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 177,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,227. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,940,000 after buying an additional 5,411,692 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

