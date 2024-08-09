Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 65608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

