Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $17.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000.

MGX opened at $3.47 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

