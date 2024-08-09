Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

