Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

MLCO stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

