McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $509,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 53.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

