McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

MO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 7,658,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727,931. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

