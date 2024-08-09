McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,455 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,962,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,640,448 shares of company stock valued at $623,942,587. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.61. 5,301,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,488. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $193.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

