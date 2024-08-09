McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 1.1%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $267.87 and last traded at $268.11. Approximately 442,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,581,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

