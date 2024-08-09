MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Zacks reports. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. MaxCyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,665. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $345,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $566,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,340 shares of company stock valued at $315,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

