Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 526,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 437,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Mativ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

