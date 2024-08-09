Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 2.6 %

MTRN stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

