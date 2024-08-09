Materion Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.66. 82,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. Materion has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

