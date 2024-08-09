MasTec’s (MTZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $112.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE MTZ opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,970,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

