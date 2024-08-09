MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $134.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 3.9 %

MTZ stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -773.93 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MasTec by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6,849.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 909.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.