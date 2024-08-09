Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.8 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

