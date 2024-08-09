Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Masimo Stock Up 4.2 %

MASI traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.94. 1,053,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

