Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:MLM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $538.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,879. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
