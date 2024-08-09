Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Marqeta Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 12,773,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,522. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

