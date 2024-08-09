Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.58. 11,239,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 60,331,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

