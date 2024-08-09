Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.92. 7,719,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 59,930,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.