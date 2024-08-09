Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 11,473,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 60,541,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

