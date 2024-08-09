Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.69, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

See Also

