Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.05. 214,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

