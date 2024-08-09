Manta Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.17 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $267.33 million and $16.17 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.71641849 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $18,539,618.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

