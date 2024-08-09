Manitex International’s (MNTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Manitex International Stock Down 5.2 %

Manitex International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 67,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,391. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

