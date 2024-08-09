Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Trading Down 50%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 395,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 61,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Magnum Goldcorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$193,100.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

