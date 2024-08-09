MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 7,149 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,509. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

