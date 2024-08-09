MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,168. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.15 and its 200 day moving average is $231.26. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

