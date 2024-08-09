MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $7.18 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. 1,320,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,398. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

