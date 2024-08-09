MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. 7,656,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

