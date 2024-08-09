MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Comerica worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comerica by 105.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 1,282,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

