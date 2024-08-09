MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 1,400 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $5,794,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 435,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,763. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.